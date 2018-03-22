HPD officer charged with DUI

A Huntsville police officer was booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday morning for a weekend drunk driving incident.

Scroll for more content...

Curtis Eugene Mitchell, 22, was charged with one count of driving under the influence. Jail records indicate his bond was set at $1,000.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency served a warrant on Mitchell Thursday morning that stemmed from a DUI incident that took place over the weekend, according to Huntsville police. Police said Mitchell was not on duty and was in his private vehicle at the time.

Mitchell has been placed on administrative duties and has lost his badge and service weapon while state authorities investigate, the police department said.