HPD: driver flees after crashing into home

Huntsville Police are on the lookout for a driver who crashed into a home late Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the home in the 2200 block of Evans Avenue shortly before midnight when they received a call of a truck that had careened into the house.

The driver had reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived. Investigators did find a driver's license inside the vehicle of the truck.

A K-9 unit also responded to the scene to search for the driver, but was not immediately located.

No one in the home was injured, but the house did sustain some damage.

If you know anything about the crash, you're asked to contact Huntsville Police.