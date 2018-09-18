HPD: drive-by shooting and tire slashing connected to domestic dispute

A series of crimes being investigated by Huntsville Police is being linked to a domestic dispute between a south Huntsville man and the brother of the girl he’s dating.

Around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, Huntsville Police responded to a call of a shots fired into a home in the 10300 block of Temperance Street SW.

When officers arrived, they found five shell casings around the property and what appear to be several bullet holes in the home. One of the bullets narrowly missed the man who was standing near the doorway.

Another bullet went through the home completely and landed in the backyard. And a third landed under the table where some folks were playing Dungeons and Dragons.

Police said no one at the home was injured.

According to investigators, around 1 a.m. Monday morning, police said the brother left a harassing message. Later that morning, the tires of multiple cars at the home were slashed.

After talking with residents, officers believe the two events are related to the shooting.

No arrests have been made so far, but officer said that no other homes in the neighborhood were targeted.