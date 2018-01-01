'Dude, you made a 36!:' Huntsville student scores a perfect score on ACT

New Century Technology High School senior Megan Cooper scored a perfect score of 36 on the ACT.

Scroll for more content...

This is a rare occurance because as of 2017, 2 million students took the ACT. Only 2,760 students were able to achieve a perfect score.

Cooper was with a friend when deciding to login and check her score when she noticed it was a 36.

Cooper's friend looked at her and said, "Dude, you made a 36." It took Megan a moment to comprehend, but when she realized she made a perfect score she was excited.

"I called my mom at work to tell her, and she was very excited," Cooper said, "She knew something was up because I never call my mom at work."

Cooper hopes that getting a 36 could earn her a spot at Harvard University or Stanford University. She has recently been accepted to the University of Alabama in Huntsville and Auburn University. She plans on pursuing a possible career in aerospace engineering.

"We are very proud of Megan and her achievements," said New Century Technology High School principal Sheila Roby, "This lastest accomplishment speaks to her hard work, intelligence, and devotion to her studies."