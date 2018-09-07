Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Friday Night Football Scoreboard Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Guntersville man finds dead body in woods near his home

The Guntersville Police Department is not confirming any information for WAAY 31 at this time.

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 9:10 PM
Posted By: Kody Fisher

Shelvie Traylor of Guntersville told WAAY 31 he found a body in the woods and called police. It is near Seibold Street in Guntersville where WAAY 31 reported seeing a police presence, but the Guntersville Police Department, who is in charge of the investigation, has not confirmed any information for us at this point.

Traylor lives in the house on Seibold Street. He said he was just exploring the woods across the street from his house when he came across the body with something around it's neck.

"All I seen was a skull I didn't see no meat. Didn't see no nothing. It was bone," said Traylor.

At first he didn't believe it, but then he immediately went home and called 911 around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Traylor said he's an experienced hunter and has seen plenty of dead animals, so he knows what he found is 100% human remains.

"Seeing that it was different," said Traylor.

The emotions of seeing the body are hard to process.

"It bothers me man, because I'm thinkin' about my family. I know I wouldn't want none of them layin' out there like that," said Traylor.

The Guntersville Police Chief has still not confirmed exactly what the department is investigating on Seibold Street. We called the chief multiple times with no response. 

WAAY 31 also called the Marshall County Coroner, but they could not confirm any information. We also called the Marhsall County Sheriff's Department, but they told us to talk to the Guntersville Police Department.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events