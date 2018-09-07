Guntersville man finds dead body in woods near his home

Shelvie Traylor of Guntersville told WAAY 31 he found a body in the woods and called police. It is near Seibold Street in Guntersville where WAAY 31 reported seeing a police presence, but the Guntersville Police Department, who is in charge of the investigation, has not confirmed any information for us at this point.

Traylor lives in the house on Seibold Street. He said he was just exploring the woods across the street from his house when he came across the body with something around it's neck.

"All I seen was a skull I didn't see no meat. Didn't see no nothing. It was bone," said Traylor.

At first he didn't believe it, but then he immediately went home and called 911 around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Traylor said he's an experienced hunter and has seen plenty of dead animals, so he knows what he found is 100% human remains.

"Seeing that it was different," said Traylor.

The emotions of seeing the body are hard to process.

"It bothers me man, because I'm thinkin' about my family. I know I wouldn't want none of them layin' out there like that," said Traylor.

The Guntersville Police Chief has still not confirmed exactly what the department is investigating on Seibold Street. We called the chief multiple times with no response.

WAAY 31 also called the Marshall County Coroner, but they could not confirm any information. We also called the Marhsall County Sheriff's Department, but they told us to talk to the Guntersville Police Department.