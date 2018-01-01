Guntersville dentist back at work after drug bust in office

At the beginning of January, the doors to Dr. Robert Haden's dental office were locked, and there was a note on the door that said he wasn't there.

That's because the office was under investigation after two women were arrested for having drugs inside the office.

According to officials, 46-year-old Joanna Hazelrig and 27-year-old Sara Nicole Brooks were found inside the office a few nights before Christmas, with heroin, meth, and oxycodone in plain sight.

Because the incident happened inside his office, Dr. Robert Haden was under investigation.

But, on Tuesday, WAAY 31 got a chance to speak with the dentist who finally returned to work on Monday.

“I was surprised that my reputation didn’t hold up enough to prevent some of this," Dr. Haden said.

He has been cleaning teeth in Guntersville for 44 years now, and he says this investigation had him under fire for something he says he had no control over and no idea about.

“It really hurt," he added.

Haden tells WAAY 31 he vividly remembers the night he was awaken by a knock on his door and learned two of his employees had been arrested for having drugs in his office after hours.

But he tells WAAY 31 he wasn’t completely shocked by the incident.

“I wasn’t surprised on the drug usage on them, but, like I said, I think the police were thinking they were selling, which I don’t believe they were selling," Haden said.

But he was surprised to hear of the drugs being inside his office--something a longtime friend and former employee couldn't believe either.

“When I was working here, there was no fussing, there was no arguing," she said. "I mean everything went really, really smooth.”

But she says she came to help as soon as she heard the news, in hopes of getting things back to normal.

“I have a lot of trust in Dr. Haden. He’s been here, he’s been known in the community for years and years and years.”

Haden tells WAAY 31, after this experience, he's not interested in hiring the women back.

“I don’t think they’ll come back," he said. "I know the police were going to make Joanna move out of the county.”

WAAY 31 reached out to the Marshall County Drug Unit and the Alabama Dental Board on Tuesday to get more details on the investigation, but we haven’t heard back from them yet.