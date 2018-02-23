Two classes of hydroplanes, will be racing at speeds of 200 mph as the compete in the first points race in Alabama since 1969.

Guntersville Lake Hydrofest will include three days on the South's fastest water in the summer on 2018.

Testing and qualifying will take place on Friday, Jun. 22 with competitive racing on Saturday Jun. 23 and Sunday Jun. 24.

The hydrofest will also include wakeboard exhibitions and a special appearance by Miss Budweiser.

Tickets for Guntersville Lake Hydrofest will be on sale Mar. 1 at 9 a.m.. Anyone can purchase tickets by visiting the website or on Facebook.

Ticket Prices:

-Adult general admission: $20 per weekend pass

-Children general admission (ages 6-12): $10 per weekend pass

-Children (5 and under): Free

-Personal tent spaces: $50

A separate concert featuring Suzie Oravec and A Thousand Horses will be held at the Lurleen B. Wallace pavilion the evening of Saturday Jun. 23.

Tickets can be purchased separately or in addition to the weekend pass for $5.