Shooting victim found at Brownsferry Road and I-65

A gunshot victim has been transported to Huntsville Hospital after being found at Brownsferry Road and I-65.

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 11:25 AM
Updated: Sep. 26, 2018 11:36 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A victim has been transported to Huntsville Hospital with a gunshot wound to the groin after being found at Brownsferry Road and I-65. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says the shooting possibly occurred elsewhere.

Investigators are on scene, and WAAY 31 will update as more information is known.

