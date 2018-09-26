A victim has been transported to Huntsville Hospital with a gunshot wound to the groin after being found at Brownsferry Road and I-65. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says the shooting possibly occurred elsewhere.
Investigators are on scene, and WAAY 31 will update as more information is known.
Related Content
- Shooting victim found at Brownsferry Road and I-65
- I-65 Bridge Damaged
- UPDATE: I-65 Bridge Reopened
- I-65 wreck grinds traffic to holiday halt
- 18-wheeler wreck blocks I-65 in Cullman County
- Work on second I-65 project starts tonight
- Waffle House shooting victims identified
- Body found on Jeff Road identified
- I-65 Southbound lanes back open after tractor trailer wreck
- Police chase on I-65 leads to one arrest
Scroll for more content...