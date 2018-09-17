Local sheriff's offices provide free gun locks

According to the Franklin County Sheriff, anyone can receive a free gun lock in Colbert, Lauderdale, Franklin and Madison counties as part of a grant to prevent shootings. These gun locks from Project Child Safe are available at the sheriff's offices.

The federal government requires a gun lock to come with the sale of every gun, but Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said this is difficult to enforce in person to person sales.

"And even though there’s a law requiring a gun lock, there’s no law that says owners need to keep them locked," Oliver said.

Oliver urges gun owners to keep the weapons in a safe area where kids cannot find them.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said they only keep one box of gun locks and that they will pass these out at National Night Out on October 2.