Gun confiscated from student's vehicle at Madison Co. High

A student was removed from Madison County High School Wednesday morning after school officials said they found a gun in his vehicle.

A parent contacted the school through email to report the student might have taken a gun to school, a Madison County Schools spokesman said. School administrators and resource officers pulled the student from class for questioning and said the student admitted having a .22-caliber rifle in his vehicle.

The weapon was confiscated.

School officials said no threat was ever made.

The Madison County Schools policy for firearms found on campus is a full year expulsion for the student in question.

The school system and the Madison County Sheriff's Office are handling the case.