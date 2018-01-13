Grocery store sees boom in business from winter weather threat

Not all businesses in Fayetteville, Tennessee saw a boom in customers Friday because of the storm.

A lot of small businesses and offices were closed, but bigger stores were open.

Some open store managers, who didn't want to be interviewed, told WAAY 31 the weather actually killed their business Friday.

That was not the case for Gerald's Foodland.

Charlise Jones is a checker at Gerald's Foodland.

She said they had a couple of hundred people come through their doors Friday at around 12 p.m., which is more than normal.

"We're usually kind of steady, but kind of slow at the same time, but I guess since people are getting out early we're just a little bit busy," said Jones.

As a checker she noticed a trend with what people were buying.

"Usually like the milk, eggs, bread, but mostly the meat. We've seen a lot of meat today," said Jones.

WAAY 31 talked to one shopper who said that was not the case for her.

"I get Dr. Pepper and potato chips," said shopper Sara Jo Pierce.

Sara Jo Pierce is off work, like a lot of people in the Tennessee Valley, due to the weather.

She didn't just get soda and chips.

"Get stuff for beef stew and for cold weather cookin'," said Pierce.

Pierce said that sort of food goes hand in hand with her plans for Friday night.

"Sit in your recliner with your afghan on you and watchin' some TV," said Pierce.

Several people WAAY 31 talked to Friday had the same plans as Pierce.