Grissom High School addresses new security measures

The principal of Grissom High School sent a message to parents informing of new security measures at the school.

All perimeter gates will now lock starting at 9:00 a.m., aside from the Meadowbrook entrance. The principal said this will allow the school to better monitor the flow of visitors on campus by limiting the number of access points. Visitors will be required to sign in at the gate.

The letter also addressed two social media incidents that recently occurred. One student has been suspended and recommended for expulsion after posting threatening comments about another student. The school is investigating another post that, according to the school, contained vague and threatening comments.

The principal said there is currently no threat to school safety and that the school district will provide more security resources to the campus. These resources include extra police officers and security officers on the campus this week.

Grissom High School has a link on its website for people to share concerns.