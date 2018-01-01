Grissom Cadets finalize plans for Warrior 5K

JROTC Cadets at Grissom High School are busy planning their annual Warrior 5K, which raises money for a local charity.

This week, the cadets are busy finalizing the race details.

For 9 years, the cadets have planned and hosted a race to help support veterans.

Over the years, the students have raised over $46,000 for charities.

This years 5K will benefit the local non-profit, Still Serving Veterans. Their mission is to help veterans find employment and benefits.

All services through the organization are free for veterans and their families.



"They ensure the money that we raise and donate to them will be given to the veterans in our area and we really want to emphasize that because we have Redstone Arsenal right here so we want to help the veterans in our community," said John Shustack, Senior Cadet.

The Warrior 5K is Saturday March 3rd at 9 AM at Grissom High School.

Online registration ends on Tuesday but participants can register at the school ahead of the start of the race.

For more information on the race and registration, visit http://grissomjrotc.com/