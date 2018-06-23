Volunteers for the for the City of Huntsville's Green Team met at Mae C. Jemison High School to pick up litter in neighborhoods around Huntsville.
Scroll for more content...
There was also a drop off for household hazardous waste, such as old electronic items and old paint cans.
"There's paint that people keep forever. This is letting people know what to do with it," said Joy Mckee, Green Team member.
Anyone can drop off their household hazardous waste at the landfill on the first Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to noon.
Related Content
- Green Team Saturday morning clean up
- Facebook wants clean energy
- WAAY 31 I-Team Investigation: Cleaning contaminated water
- Morning wreck blocks Highway 431 in Hazel Green
- Huntsville man dies in house fire early Saturday morning
- Weather damage clean up in Lauderdale County
- Teachers voluntarily clean Guntersville school during closure
- Florence crews clean up storm damage
- Sunday's storm causes damage in Hazel Green
- Decatur police investigating Saturday shooting