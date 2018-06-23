Clear
SEVERE WX: Tornado Watch - Tornado Warning View Alerts

Green Team Saturday morning clean up

Despite the morning showers, Huntsville's Green Team are making sure their community is litter free.

Posted: Jun. 23, 2018 7:11 PM
Posted By: Viktoria Piepke

Volunteers for the for the City of Huntsville's Green Team met at Mae C. Jemison High School to pick up litter in neighborhoods around Huntsville.

Scroll for more content...


There was also a drop off for household hazardous waste, such as old electronic items and old paint cans.

"There's paint that people keep forever. This is letting people know what to do with it," said Joy Mckee, Green Team member.

Anyone can drop off their household hazardous waste at the landfill on the first Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to noon.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events