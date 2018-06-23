Green Team Saturday morning clean up

Volunteers for the for the City of Huntsville's Green Team met at Mae C. Jemison High School to pick up litter in neighborhoods around Huntsville.

Scroll for more content...



There was also a drop off for household hazardous waste, such as old electronic items and old paint cans.

"There's paint that people keep forever. This is letting people know what to do with it," said Joy Mckee, Green Team member.

Anyone can drop off their household hazardous waste at the landfill on the first Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to noon.