Grateful Life Community Church takes in more homeless people from The Salvation Army

Volunteers at The Grateful Life Community Church spent this morning bringing in more homeless people to their warming center. They tell WAAY 31 many were standing outside the Salvation Army Building early this morning in the freezing temperatures.

Scroll for more content...

The Grateful Life Community Church was turned into a warming center this week for those without a home. Volunteers said when they picked up people from the Salvation Army, many of them were sick.

"I had blankets on me and I was still cold. I mean it was very, very cold out there," said Brian McGee.

Brian McGee and other homeless people said they had to leave the Salvation Army around 4:30 a.m. After eating breakfast, they had to go back outside in the elements.

"It is cold outside. It's less than 40 degrees. Their policy is, 40 degrees or lower, we stay in the cafeteria. But we don't do that. They put us out anyway. It was only 11 degrees yesterday," McGee said.

WAAY 31 spoke with Keith Tate from The Salvation Army. He didn't want to go on camera, but told us the reason many people were outside the cold is because the person who was supposed to let them back in the building never showed up.

"My fingers were actually numb, and it hurts from the cold. I had no place to go to get relief at 4:30 in the morning," McGee said.

Volunteers from The Grateful Life Community Church heard about this and picked them up from the streets.

"Many of them were under dressed for the weather. One has the flu. He's here now with the mask on and has meds in him. He seems to be doing better. But they were slightly dehydrated because of the cold," said Larry Jess from The Grateful Life Community Church.

Many people I spoke to, said they understand there are rules set in place in place in between meal hours. However, the weather should be a consideration for change.

"I can't be outside with this in my arm to my heart beyond 40 degrees. They put me out at 12 degrees this morning at 7:00. I said what if I freeze? That's not their problem," said Jeffrey Simpson.

The Homeless will stay at The Grateful Life Community Church until The Salvation Army opens back up. Volunteers tell me if they put them out again, then they'll pick them back up.