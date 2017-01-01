Grandmother & Granddaughter Killed in New Year's Day Crash

A three car wreck in Gurley kills a grandmother and granddaughter.

Scroll for more content...

The crash happened on New Year’s Day.

Gurley police say an SUV traveling on Old Gurley Pike did not stop at a stop sign. As the vehicle drove on, it was hit by another car traveling through the intersection on Highway 72 East. The driver of the SUV, Robin Clayton, 53 of Grant, was ejected and hit by a third vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her granddaughter, Rene Allen, 11, was also killed.

Police say the two were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

One other person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gurley Police continue to investigate.