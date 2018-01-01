Clear
Grand jury indicts 4 in death of university frat pledge

The state grand jury issued the indictments Thursday, six months after 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver's death.

Posted: Mar. 15, 2018 4:28 PM
Updated: Mar. 15, 2018 4:28 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A grand jury has indicted four people on charges in the death of a Louisiana State University student whose blood-alcohol content was more than six times the legal limit for driving.

The state grand jury issued the indictments Thursday, six months after 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver's death. The freshman from Roswell, Georgia, died at a hospital after Phi Delta Theta members found him lying on a couch at the fraternity house and couldn't tell if he was breathing.

The jury indicted 20-year-old Matthew Alexander Naquin of Boerne, Texas, on a charge of felony negligent homicide, and three others on a misdemeanor charge of hazing. The felony charge is punishable by up to five years in prison. The misdemeanor is punishable by up to a maximum of 30 days in jail.

3/15/2018 3:39:56 PM (GMT -5:00)

