Governor Kay Ivey proclaims State of Emergency ahead of Tuesday winter weather

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has proclaimed a State of Emergency as winter weather is expected to impact much of the state Tuesday.

Scroll for more content...

Ivey signed a proclamation Monday, stating the possible disruption of utilities combined with below-freezing conditions and travel hazards will likely require mutual aid to provide help for those in need.

The Alabama State Emergency Operations Center is being activated as a result of this proclamation.

Schools will not have to make up a snow day as a result of this state of emergency after appealing to the state superintendent.

It is now unlawful for price gouging to occur with lodging or commodity sales including gasoline.

You can read the latest list of closings here.

You can read our latest forecast here.