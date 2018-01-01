wx_icon Huntsville 47°

Governor Kay Ivey proclaims State of Emergency ahead of Tuesday winter weather

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has proclaimed a State of Emergency as winter weather is expected to impact much of the state Tuesday.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has proclaimed a State of Emergency as winter weather is expected to impact much of the state Tuesday.

Ivey signed a proclamation Monday, stating the possible disruption of utilities combined with below-freezing conditions and travel hazards will likely require mutual aid to provide help for those in need.

The Alabama State Emergency Operations Center is being activated as a result of this proclamation.

Schools will not have to make up a snow day as a result of this state of emergency after appealing to the state superintendent.

It is now unlawful for price gouging to occur with lodging or commodity sales including gasoline.

