Governor Ivey weighs in on possible school safety changes

On Thursday we told you about State Representative Will Ainsworth and his plans to introduce legislation to arm teachers after they go through training.

WAAY 31 asked Governor Kay Ivey about her opinoin on the bill and she said she is not commenting on that potential legislation, but she is willing to work with legislators to make our schools safer.

She didn't elaborate much, but she did have one idea about what she would like to see change.

"Metal detectors coming through the doors, like we have to go through at the airport. For openers," said Governor Ivey.

Governor Ivey isn't the only person weighing in on this topic.

The Alabama Education Association told WAAY 31, “The proposed legislation has yet to be filed so we are reserving comment until we have the opportunity to read and review the bill. However, AEA is looking forward to working with Rep. Ainsworth to ensure the safety of all students and staff in Alabama schools,” said AEA President Sherry Tucker.

A teacher with the AEA told WAAY 31 everyone is entitled to a safe work environment and that these senseless acts must be stopped.