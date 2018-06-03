Governor Ivey to make campaign stop in Huntsville before Tuesday primary

With primaries around the corner, Governor Kay Ivey is coming to the Rocket City to meet with voters.
She will stop in Huntsville on Monday as part of state wide tour.
She will be encouraging republicans to get out and vote on Tuesday.
Her visit will be at the Signature Flight Support at the Huntsville International Airport at 10 a.m.
The event is open to the public.
