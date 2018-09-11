Governor Ivey has issued a proclamation increasing the reward for information on the murder of Sharon Wellington from $5,000 to $10,000.
The 32-year-old was found dead with multiple stab wounds on November 30, 2012 in her Athens home.
Chris Slaton at the Athens Police Department has been working on the case since 2012, but it has remained open with no suspects.
District Attorney Brian Jones of Limestone County said he is hopeful the increase in reward will generate new leads.
"I would like to thank Governor Ivey," Jones said.
Related Content
- Governor Ivey increases reward in Wellington case
- Governor Kay Ivey issues $5,000 reward in unsolved Rogersville murder
- Ivey wins Republican nomination in Governor's race
- Governor Kay Ivey ranked third most popular governor
- Governor Ivey not moving US Senate special election date
- Read Alabama Governor Kay Ivey's State of the State Address
- Gov. Ivey fighting move to weaken lieutenant governor
- Governor Ivey weighs in on possible school safety changes
- Governor Ivey Lays Out Her Vision for Alabama
- Governor Kay Ivey proud of first year accomplishments
Scroll for more content...