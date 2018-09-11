Clear
Governor Ivey increases reward in Wellington case

Wellington's murder has remained unsolved since 2012.

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 1:17 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Governor Ivey has issued a proclamation increasing the reward for information on the murder of Sharon Wellington from $5,000 to $10,000.

The 32-year-old was found dead with multiple stab wounds on November 30, 2012 in her Athens home.

Chris Slaton at the Athens Police Department has been working on the case since 2012, but it has remained open with no suspects.

District Attorney Brian Jones of Limestone County said he is hopeful the increase in reward will generate new leads.

"I would like to thank Governor Ivey," Jones said.

