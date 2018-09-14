Clear
Governor Ivey awards grants to help victims of domestic violence and elder abuse

Governor Ivey awarded $1.89 million in grants to organizations and programs that help survivors of domestic violence and elder abuse.

Posted: Sep. 14, 2018 3:01 PM
Updated: Sep. 14, 2018 3:03 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

“No one should ever have to experience the horrors of domestic violence or elder abuse, but there is hope for those who unfortunately do become victims,” Governor Ivey said.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources received $1.56 million, the Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence received $250,781 and the Alabama Office of Prosecution Services received $80,000.

The funding is administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs through multiple sources including the U.S. Department of Justice, the state's General Fund and the Domestic Violence Trust Fund.

Governor Ivey said she hopes the grants will help to provide professional assistance and justice to victims.

