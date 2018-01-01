Government offices, businesses closing early due to weather threat

Government offices and businesses announced they were closing their doors early Monday as severe weather moved toward the Tennessee Valley.

Athens-Limestone Public Library - Closing at 3 p.m.

Huntsville - City offices closing at 2 p.m.

Huntsville Municipal Iceplex - Closing at 1 p.m.

Limestone County - All county offices, including the courthouse, closing at 1 p.m.

Marshall Space Flight Center - Closing at 1 p.m.

Redstone Arsenal - Closing at 2 p.m. Parents must pick up children at child development centers by 1:15 p.m. Post restaurants closing at 1 p.m. Fitness Centers closing at 2 p.m. All gates except Gate 9 will close for inbound traffic at 2 p.m. Outbound traffic will close at all gates except Gate 9 at 3 p.m. Gate 9 will close at 10 p.m. for scheduled maintenance and reopen at 4 a.m. Tuesday

Redstone Federal Credit Union - All branches closing at 2 p.m.

Heart of the Valley YMCA - Closing at 2 p.m. Children in afterschool care must be picked up by 2 p.m.