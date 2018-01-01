Gov. Ivey to sign bill for Huntsville magnet school on Monday

Governor Kay Ivey will be in Huntsville on Monday to sign a bill creating the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering in the Rocket City.

The Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering is expected to open in Huntsville in August of 2020.

Parents are thrilled about what it could mean for their children and the city.

“To only further enhance Huntsville’s reputation as a very up-and-coming techy city, I think it’d be fantastic for Huntsville," said Lori Faulkner.

Faulkner is the mom of three Huntsville students and says one stands out as a prime candidate for the new high-tech magnet school.

“He’s taking so many different subjects and that would really help him focus on something that he really loves," she said. "And I think it would really, of course, benefit him in the future as far as college and career and everything like that.”

A stroke of pen Monday by Governor Kay Ivey will formally establish the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering.

And Faulkner isn’t the only parent who thinks it’s a great addition.

“Huntsville is full of technology and, in this city, you can’t go nowhere without having that background," said another Huntsville mom, April Jackson.

The magnet school is expected to have about three hundred students from all over the state, and those students will be in grades seven through twelve.

Jackson says she thinks one of her daughters would be interested in attending.

“I’ve got a child that’s going into the ninth grade and I hope it will be here before she graduates," Jackson said.

It’s appealing to people already in Huntsville and officials say they’re hoping it will attract many more families to the area.

“You would potentially want to move to a city where you know your kids can get that type of education and it would just make it easier on your kids," Faulkner said.

Parents say they expect nothing but positives from the new school.

“I think our future’s bright," Jackson said. "This is just going to put them leaps and bounds ahead. I’m looking for great things.”

“I personally think it’s the way of the future and I think it’s wonderful," Faulkner added. "I think that’s the way everything’s going, so the further ahead of the curve we can be, even better.”

Senator Arthur Orr wrote the bill establishing the school and tells me, after Governor Ivey signs the bill tomorrow, the next step will be deciding where to locate the school and then they will begin the hiring process.