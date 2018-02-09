Gov. Ivey presents $1,000,000 grant for Huntsville partnership

A one-million-dollar grant for a new partnership was announced in Huntsville on Friday.

Governor Kay Ivey came to town to announce that Huntsville Hospital and Calhoun Community College are joining forces.

Officials say the grant is the final piece necessary to create a nursing program in Huntsville, much like the one already in Decatur.

The whole idea behind the grant is to help guarantee success for future nurses.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the community of Huntsville," said Calhoun Community College nursing student, Natasha Harris.

Harris tells WAAY 31 she's excited about the future of this new partnership.

The $1,000,000 grant will allow for the construction of a nursing simulation lab at Calhoun Community College’s Huntsville campus.

“Hands-on, real-life experiences with simulation before they get in to real applications with a real patient," said Governor Ivey.

That's what Ivey says students who enter the Huntsville nursing program will get from this new lab.

And Harris agrees, saying it will definitely help prepare students for the future.

“You’re not going into a clinical setting without being able to have some sort of idea of what you’re doing," Harris said.

And it’s not just going to benefit future nurses.

“Patients all across the Tennessee Valley who will be served by the graduates of this program," Governor Ivey added.

This grant, however, is much more than a new partnership. It's also looking towards the future.

“This grant is not just an investment in a campus, but it’s also an investment in our people and their future, and that’s an investment in our state," Ivey said.

Officials tell WAAY 31 they expect to have the project done by August of this year.

They say they’re hoping to graduate up to 48 additional registered nurses a year because of it.