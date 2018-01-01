Clear
Gov. Ivey issues state of emergency following storms

Ivey signed the declaration Tuesday, after 27 counties were affected in some way by severe weather Monday.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2018 10:42 AM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2018 10:42 AM

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency Tuesday morning for all counties after Monday evening's outbreak of severe weather.

The state of emergency activates the Alabama Emergency Management Agency's State Emergency Operations Center and will allow state agencies to offer assistance to counties affected by the storms.

The declaration helps speed up state response to help in transporting storm debris, emergency equipment and supplies, and temporary emergency buildings that may be needed in affected areas. It also allows for activation of the Alabama National Guard, lets school districts close without any impact on school calendars and helps prevent price gouging for supplies needed in the emergency.

