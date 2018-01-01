Governor Kay Ivey says she does not condone sexually-suggestive remarks posted about her by the mayor of Hanceville.

Mayor Kenneth Nail is under fire for the post which he has no deleted from his facebook page.

The controversy centers on a photo of Governor Ivey and four other people taken Wednesday in Montgomery. Nail is shown in the photo standing next to the Governor’s left arm. Nail’s right arm is not visible in the photo.

In Nail’s post, he responded to a facebook friend who asked Nail, “Where is your right hand?”

Nail admits that he responded, “She did have a smile on her face, didn’t she LOL.”

WAAY 31 reached out to Governor Ivey’s office for a response. Governor Ivey stops short of forgiving Mayor Nail.

The response reads, "I’ve spoken with Mayor Nail, and he has apologized for his inappropriate comments about me posted on social media,” she wrote. “This situation is another reminder of the truth that words matter and that everyone, especially public officials, will be held to a high-standard for our remarks, even those made in jest online. Though I do not condone the mayor’s comments, they will not keep me from my continued focus on governing and serving the people of Alabama."

The sexually-charged post from Mayor Nail comes in the midst of a movement by women to fight back against sexual harassment.

Many powerful politicians, entertainers and business leaders have been forced from their positions by the movement.

Hanceville’s mayor should resign, according to one state senator. That’s what Senator Paul Bussman has spelled out in a letter. Senator Bussman signed his name to the letter asking Mayor Nail to resign.

Senator Bussman wants Nail gone now. “I ask you to resign your position as Mayor of Hanceville immediately,” Bussman writes in the letter dated January 26th.

Nail’s sexually-inappropriate comment prompted Senator Bussman to write, “I read your inappropriate and disrespectful comments regarding Gov. Kay Ivey with tremendous disbelief. Gov. Ivey has been extremely helpful to your city and this county. Making those comments, even between old friends is not acceptable.”

In this environment where sexual harassment has become increasingly intolerable, Senator Bussman suggests Nail crossed a line. “In my opinion, you have caused irreparable damage and have severely compromised our ability to work with the State for the betterment of our citizens,” Bussman wrote.

Nail stirred up the political hornet’s nest when he posted his original facebook response. Although, Nail has deleted that post, he’s written another.

In the new post, Nail writes, “I made a (sic) inappropriate comment in reference to the governor. That was not my intent but I do want to apologize for that remark looking back it was a mistake.”

Nail writes he’s “not making excuses.” However, he was quick to offer this excuse: ”I am human and make mistakes every day but I will try to do better,” Nail wrote in his post.

In his explanation on facebook, Nail posted, “So if I offended anyone especially our governor I want to apologize.”

This isn’t Kenneth Nail’s first public embarrassment. While he was a Hanceville councilman, he was charged with felony child abuse. That charge was later reduced to harassment.