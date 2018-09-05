Gordon's rain grazes the Tennessee Valley

GORDON UPDATE: As of 7 AM, Gordon has weakened to a tropical depression with maximum sustained winds at 35 mph. It continues to track northwest at 14 mph with the center of circulation currently located near Jackson, MS.

While the remnants of Gordon won't make a huge impact in the Tennessee Valley, we can still see a few rounds of showers and storms through the day today. Overall, the chance of rain is still only 30% as the center of the storm tracks farther west.

Tomorrow, storms are a bit more prevalent, so rain chances increase to 40%. A fair amount of cloud cover will keep temperatures just below the 90 degree mark. Widespread rain holds off until the end of the weekend and beginning of next week as our next cold front approaches.