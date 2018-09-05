Clear
Gordon's rain grazes the Tennessee Valley

Clouds hang thick and temperatures only reach the upper 80s today.

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 7:35 AM
Updated: Sep. 5, 2018 7:36 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

GORDON UPDATE:  As of 7 AM, Gordon has weakened to a tropical depression with maximum sustained winds at 35 mph.  It continues to track northwest at 14 mph with the center of circulation currently located near Jackson, MS.

While the remnants of Gordon won't make a huge impact in the Tennessee Valley, we can still see a few rounds of showers and storms through the day today. Overall, the chance of rain is still only 30% as the center of the storm tracks farther west. 

Tomorrow, storms are a bit more prevalent, so rain chances increase to 40%. A fair amount of cloud cover will keep temperatures just below the 90 degree mark. Widespread rain holds off until the end of the weekend and beginning of next week as our next cold front approaches.

Huntsville
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
