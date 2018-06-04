Goodbye Grissom, Hello library

The old Grissom High School will now be the home of a new community center in Huntsville.

The Sandra Moon Community Complex will house a brand new public library, a performing arts center and a sports complex.

But, before the renovations begin in this fall, members of the community and Grissom High Alumni are invited to tour the halls of the school one last time.

On Friday, June 15, the Huntsville Library foundation along with the City of Huntsville and the Madison County Commission will host an event to raise money for the new library.

There will be food, live music and a cash bar at the event. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for children.

Those attending will also have the chance to purchase an original brick or locker door from the building.

All of the proceeds will benefit the new South Huntsville Library.