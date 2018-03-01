Chris Richtsmeier has always dreamed of flipping more than a house. He wants to flip a street.

Scroll for more content...

"A big part of it was light, calling the city, and getting street lights turned on and maintained," Chris Richtsmeier, with Good Cause Huntsville, said.

His street of choice is Knight Road in southwest Huntsville.

That's the same street where WAAY 31 told you about a shooting one month ago.

"The only reason I don't have my daughter over here is because of the crime," Erika Doxtator, who lives on Knight Road, said.

In 2016 Richtsmeier started buying up apartment buildings on Knight Road.

He told WAAY 31 that he owns about forty apartment units and ten houses on or around the road now.

He and his team, Good Cause Huntsville, are using every roof available to offer low income housing to people who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless.

Residents have to be willing to be a part of a safe, sober community.

"I've been an addict off and on for like twenty years," Glenda Brummer, a woman helped by Good Cause Huntsville, said.

She told WAAY 31 she knew she had to get out, so she moved into one of the good cause houses.

Glenda, like so many others, didn't start off in permanent housing. Less than eight weeks ago she lived in transitional housing on Knight Road owned by Good Cause Huntsville. Now, she's sober.

"It's just totally different," Brummer said.

Richtsmeier told WAAY 31 that Good Cause Huntsville is in the process of purchasing another twenty-four units on Knight Road.