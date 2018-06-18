Rappel down the Regions Center building in downtown Huntsville for a good cause

Adventurers have a chance in September to scale the tallest building in downtown Huntsville.

On Sept. 21-22 the Kids to Love Foundation is partnering with the adventure company Over the Edge to give people a chance to rappel 160 feet down the Regions Center building downtown.

To get a chance to go over the edge and rappel down the building, participants have to commit to contribute or raise $1,000 for Kids to Love. Companies can also sponsor a team of up to four people for a commitment of $5,000.

Kids to Love was founded in 2004 to help foster children find their forever families. The organization also provides foster children with school supplies each year and also has programs for older youth who are transitioning out of foster care.

First 610 backpacks are out the door headed to south central Tennessee counties �� #morethanabackpack pic.twitter.com/xPeFJ7mJYa — Kids to Love (@K2Lfoundation) June 13, 2018

People interested in registering for the event can do so at this link.

WAAY 31 Meteorologist Kate McKenna will be taking part in the event, which WAAY 31 is a proud sponsor of.