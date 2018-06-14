Gloomy for most, a shower for some

Thursday will be relatively gloomy with a few peeks of blue sky by the afternoon. Rain chances are still in the forecast today, but they're lower than yesterday. You can expect only a few showers and a rumble of thunder. The heat and humidity continues as well.

Scroll for more content...

In fact, the heat only intensifies tomorrow. Highs reach the lower 90s, but with humidity, it's going to feel like lower triple digits on Friday. Sunshine will be back as well, but an isolated showers or storm is possible heading into the weekend.