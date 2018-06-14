Clear

Gloomy for most, a shower for some

After a foggy morning for some, we won't completely shake the cloud cover today.

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 8:46 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Thursday will be relatively gloomy with a few peeks of blue sky by the afternoon.  Rain chances are still in the forecast today, but they're lower than yesterday. You can expect only a few showers and a rumble of thunder. The heat and humidity continues as well.

In fact, the heat only intensifies tomorrow.  Highs reach the lower 90s, but with humidity, it's going to feel like lower triple digits on Friday.  Sunshine will be back as well, but an isolated showers or storm is possible heading into the weekend.  

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
