Girlfriend of Morgan Co. escaped inmate is fighting extradition

Morgan County authorities told WAAY 31, they are working to get a warrant to bring Chloe Jerman back to Morgan County Jail.

Posted: Mar. 5, 2018 5:02 PM
Updated: Mar. 5, 2018 5:02 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

The girlfriend of the Morgan County inmate who walked out of lock-up wearing stolen trustee's clothes is fighting extradition. 

Morgan County authorities told WAAY 31, they are working to get a warrant to bring Chloe Jerman back to Morgan County Jail. 

Jerman is currently being held in a Florida jail. 

Morgan County Investigators say, Jerman helped her boyfriend, Alexis Hernandez make his escape two weeks ago. 

Hernandez died the following week in Orange County Florida, of a possible drug overdose, said officials. 

According to authorities, Jerman called 911 when she saw something wrong with Hernandez. That is when Florida police realized he was an escaped inmate. 

Investigators are currently waiting on the official autopsy report of Hernandez's cause of death. 

