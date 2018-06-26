Clear
Girl sells lemonade and raises thousands for migrant families

Atlanta girl raises more than $13K to help migrant families

Posted: Jun. 26, 2018 6:05 AM
Posted By: Nick Santana

ATLANTA (AP) - After learning of separated migrant families at the U.S-Mexico border, a 6-year-old girl from Atlanta wanted to help - with a lemonade stand.

The girl went to work at her stand Sunday raising funds in Atlanta's summertime heat.

His mother, Shannon Cofrin Gaggero, set a broad goal of $1,000, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports . After the first day, they raised more than $1,100.

Now - from that lemonade stand and a fundraiser online - a total of more than $13,000 has since been raised. In all, more than 200 donations have rolled in for the Gaggeros family's cause: proceeds will benefit the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Service, a nonprofit in Texas that offers free and low-cost legal services to immigrants.

Upon learning of separated families, many people in the U.S. have raised money to help migrants. One Silicon Valley couple has raised more than $20 million.

