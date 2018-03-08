Giant NASA barge brings SLS test parts to Marshall

The NASA barge that carries test hardware for the largest rocket for the world came to Huntsville.

The Pegasus arrived arrived at Marshall Space Flight Center on Redstone Arsenal Thursday morning.

The barge traveled to Marshall from New Orleans to deliver test hardware for the Space Launch System's core stage. Pegasus was modified to accommodate the rocket, which is larger and heavier than the space shuttle hardware it used to transport. The barge is 310 feet long and 50 feet wide.

The intertank structure brought to Marshall Thursday morning will be tested to verify the SLS can withstand the extreme forces it will encounter during takeoff and flight, especially during booster ignition and separation, according to NASA.

The SLS will be used to send astronauts on missions in deep space, including Mars.