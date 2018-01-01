Clear

Georgia minister gets 10 years in prison for dealing drugs

Cedric Manior was convicted of conspiracy charges related to dealing cocaine and of illegal gun possession.

Posted: Mar. 30, 2018
Updated: Mar. 30, 2018
Posted By: The Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia minister convicted of selling drugs out of his home has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

The office of U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine said in a news release Friday that 44-year-old Cedric Manior was sentenced by a federal judge in Savannah. He had been convicted in August of conspiracy charges related to dealing cocaine and of illegal gun possession.

Prosecutors said Manior was a minister for New Beginnings Outreach Ministry who sold drugs out of his home in Rincon as part of a drug trafficking organization that sold cocaine and crack cocaine. Drug agents raiding his house last year found marijuana, methamphetamine, prescription medication, drug scales and other paraphernalia.

Agents also confiscated 20 firearms. Manior was prohibited from owning guns because he had prior felony convictions.

