Georgia Senate advances controversial adoption proposal

ATLANTA (AP) - The Georgia Senate has passed a bill that would allow adoption agencies receiving taxpayer funding to refuse to work with same-sex couples.

Sponsored by Sen. William Ligon, a Brunswick Republican, the measure was passed Friday by a vote of 35 to 19 after about an hour of contentious debate.

Ligon said the bill is needed to ensure that faith-based organizations are not kept out of civic life.

But opponents of the measure say it would effectively allow state-sanctioned discrimination by adoption agencies.

The core of the bill would give legal protection to faith-based adoption agencies that decline to place a child with people whose lifestyle they do not agree with, including single parents, unwed couples and LGBT couples.

This story has been corrected to show that the Senate passed the measure on Friday, not Thursday.

2/23/2018 2:40:59 PM (GMT -6:00)