General Motors recalls 1 million Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac trucks, SUVs for steering problem

General Motors announced the recall of 1 million pickup trucks and SUVs because they could temporarily lose control of their power steering. According to AutoBlog, this is for model year 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Suburban and Tahoe, GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon and Yukon XL and Cadillac Escalade. A potential loss in power steering could cause difficulty in steering the vehicle and possibly lead to a crash.
GM will notify owners of the vehicles and make needed repairs free of charge.
