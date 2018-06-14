Gas station owner: 'It doesn't bother me' having KKK graffiti in station bathroom

The owner of a gas station in Gurley told WAAY 31 it doesn't bother him knowing someone etched a racist symbol into the wall of the bathroom inside the station.

If you go into the combined male and female bathroom of the Vulcan gas station along Highway 72 you'll see the Jewish Star of David.

Its x'd out and right next to it there are the letters KKK, which stands for the white supremacist group Ku Klux Klan.

"There's too much hatred in the world today and that just makes it worse," said Donna Saint of Gurley.

Steven Mann of north Alabama said the graffiti is not an indictment on the people of gurley and the surrounding area.

"I don't think it reflects the values that we have here in north alabama. I think there's some random individuals that are not happy with life and they have ideas in their head that the general public doesn't share," said Mann.

The Gurley Police Department told WAAY 31 they looked into it and told the gas station owner about the problem, but they can't legally make the station cover it up and it would be impossible to tell who did it.

WAAY 31 was only able to talk to the owner of the gas station over the phone.

When asked about the racist symbol he said, "it doesn't bother me."

Mann told WAAY 31 the KKK etching is offensive. but he's not a fan of the Star of David graffiti either.

"I wouldn't want any graffiti in there and I wouldn't want anything that offended anyone particularly," said Mann.

Saint just wants the markings gone before people start thinking it represents the nature of the people from Gurley.

"They need to remove it and whoever put it on the wall shouldn't of put it there," said Saint.

The Gurley Police told WAAY 31 the KKK graffiti has probably been in the bathroom a long time, but this is the first time they've heard of it.

The owner of the station said they would look into covering it up, but they didn't give a specific time frame for when they would.