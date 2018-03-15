Gas company paying out $3.3 million in settlement over 2016 incidents

The pipeline company that had two major pipeline ruptures in Alabama in 2016 has settled environmental claims with the state, officials said Thursday.

Colonial Pipeline agreed to a $1.3 million civil penalty and $1.8 million in projects that will benefit the state, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office said Thursday afternoon. The company also has to oversee the cleanup of petroleum leaks in the soil and water.

A pipeline leak in September 2016 leaked more than 7,300 barrels of gasoline in Shelby County, driving up gasoline prices across the southeast. The pipe carries fuel from the Gulf coast all the way to New York.

A month later on Halloween, a contractor performing maintenance on the pipeline to repair the September leak caused an explosion that killed one person and injured several others. The explosion led to wildfires and more than 4,400 more barrels of spilled fuel.

Three other minor fuel releases were covered under the settlement with the state attorney general and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.