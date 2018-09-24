Garbage truck catches fire, county looks to buy more

A road in Madison County is now open after a fire involving a garbage truck shut it down this morning. The fire happened on Maysville Road near Saint Clair Road. Fire crews arrived to find the garbage truck fully covered in flames. This is the second Madison County garbage truck to catch fire in the last couple of months. Now the county is looking to buy new trucks.

"We heard a big boom. So I instantly opened up my front door and seen that the garbage truck was on fire," said neighbor Kenneth Green.

This was the scene Green saw and heard Monday morning. Luckily, the driver made it out with no injuries. The driver didn’t want to go on camera but told WAAY 31 he heard crackling noises and escaped from the passenger door before the flames erupted. The director of sanitation for Madison County said someone’s trash is most likely to blame for the fire.

"It appears that something in the hopper caught on fire. It could possibly been chemicals, ashes, anything, but that's about what happened," said Ray Boles.

This is actually the second garbage truck to catch fire in the last month. A truck also caught fire in August, but Boles said that was an issue with the truck itself.

"That was a hydraulic leak that had happened on the engine."

Either way, the Madison County Commission is looking to purchase new garbage trucks. Boles told us the truck that caught fire iAugustst was eight years old as are many in the fleet. He said new trucks cost between $265,000 and $320,000 and they last five to eight years. Green told us he thinks it's time for the county to invest in new trucks.

"Even if it was something that someone threw away that probably shouldn't have been in the trash, at the same time the trucks that we have out here are old," said Green.

WAAY 31 reached out to the District 2 County Commissioner, who is the liaison for the sanitation department, to get more information about the purchase of new garbage trucks, but we are still waiting to hear back.