Gander Outdoors to reopen in Florence, add 55 jobs

Gander Outdoors has revealed when it expects to open its Florence location after new owners, Camping World Holdings, acquired the formerly-known Gander Mountain in a bankruptcy purchase.

Scroll for more content...

The company announced it plans to reopen the 45,000 sq. ft. store in late April or early May at the 340 Seville Street location.



Company leaders say the plan for the new Gander Outdoors brand is to operate 70 or more locations with the goal of having a clear path to profitability following the 2017 bankruptcy.

Gander Outdoors will provide hunting, camping, fishing and other outdoor products. It is unknown whether or not the company plans to re-enter the Huntsville market, which also closed in 2017.

Gander Outdoors plans to add 55 jobs as a result of the reopening.