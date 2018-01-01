Gadsden man charged with Thursday night murder

A Gadsden man is facing charges for the Thursday shooting death of a man on Phyllis Drive, Etowah County authorities said.

Glenn Wade Gidley, 24, was arrested for the shooting death of Myron Henson, 54.

Gidley was arrested at the intersection of Appalachian Highway and Macedonia Road in the Coates Bend community, after authorities said he shot Henson at a home on Phyllis Drive Thursday night.

Witnesses said Gidley and Henson were in an argument before Gidley fired a shot and hit Henson, authorities said. Henson was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Gidley is being held in the Etowah County Detention Center without bond on a murder charge.