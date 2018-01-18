GOP releases '2017 Fake News Awards' winners

The term "fake news" has become a heavily used term when describing some media coverage, especially when news organizations make errors.

The Republican Party has released some of its 2017 "award winners" from what it calls "a year of unrelenting bias, unfair news coverage, and even downright fake news."

Some of the "winners" include the New York Times and one of its op-ed columnists Paul Krugman, CNN (4 "awards"), Time, Washington Post, Newsweek and ABC News journalist Brian Ross.

The GOP stated that 90 percent of media coverage is negative to President Donald Trump, who is often critical of many news organizations, including the "award winners." The source of this number may have come from the Media Research Center in September, which is an organization which has a "commitment to neutralizing left-wing bias in the news media." A Harvard University study showed that the "tone of coverage" in President Trump's first 100 days was 80 percent negative as opposed to 41 percent negative toward Barack Obama. George W. Bush's coverage was 57 percent negative, while Bill Clinton's was 60 percent negative.

President Trump, who retweeted the "Fake News Awards," says he does respect some reporters, and he says his administration has accomplished much during his first year in office.