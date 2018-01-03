Fur-reezing temps: How to keep your 4-legged family members warm

It’s getting dangerously cold outside, but it's not just impacting us humans.

Officials tell WAAY 31 they’ve received many calls about pets being left outside in these freezing temperatures.

So WAAY 31 decided to talk to a local animal shelter about the dangers, and consequences, of leaving your pets outside in the cold.

“People that really love their pets make them a member of their family. And when you make them a member of your family, you’re going to take care of them," said director and founder of the ARK Animal Shelter, Nina Beal. "If they’re just a novelty that you have, that you pay little attention to, you don’t need an animal. You don’t need a pet. And you really need to let someone have it that will make it a member of their family."

Beal feels very strongly about protecting her four-legged family members, especially when the weather gets this cold.

She’s hoping others will follow her lead and bring their pets inside as well, or at least find other ways to protect them from the cold weather.

“They need to be provided with an adequate dog house, with four sides, a top, and a bottom. And straw is the best thing you can use as far as warmth inside a dog house, because they can burrow into straw. And it’s very inexpensive," Beal said.

She says taking care of your pets should be common sense, and says that it’s just the right thing to do.

“It is illegal not to take care of your pet and not to provide it with the shelter that it needs to keep it warm," Beal said.

And she’s not wrong. Huntsville Police tells WAAY 31 that leaving your pets out in extreme weather can be criminal.

Depending on the situation, you could face charges for animal cruelty and neglect.

Officials with the Huntsville Animal Shelter, Huntsville Police Department, and Madison County Sheriff’s Office told WAAY 31 they’ve received several phone calls over the last week about animals being left in the cold, and they’re doing their best to make sure these animals are taken care of.

Beal hopes others will do their part as well.

“It’s very, very important to everyone that owns pets to please bring them in. Bring them into the garage if you don’t want them in the house," Beal said. "Just make sure you take care of those animals and keep them warm so that you can have them to enjoy later.”

Officials say you should also keep an eye on your pets' water bowl, because water freezes in weather this cold and you want to keep your pets hydrated,