Funeral plans announced for Senator John McCain

Funeral arrangements for Arizona Senator John McCain are set to take place this week.

McCain died Saturday, August 25th after a yearlong battle with brain cancer.

According to CNN, Wednesday, August 29th McCain’s body will lie in state at the Arizona State Capitol. A private ceremony will be held between two public viewings, where people can pay respects.

On Thursday, August 30th, the senator will be moved by motorcade to North Phoenix Baptist Church for a memorial service celebrating his life. A statement released says “family, friends, along with national, state, local and tribal officials, and business leaders from across Arizona have been invited to attend.” That service will start at 10 AM PT. Later that day, McCain’s body will leave Arizona and be flown to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland where he will be received by armed force bearers.

Then Friday, August 31st, the senator will lie in state at the United States Capitol. A formal ceremony honoring his life and legacy will take place at 11 AM ET. Following the service, McCain’s body will lie in state for the rest of the day for public viewing.

Saturday, September 1st, a memorial service for John McCain will take place at the National Cathedral in Washington. According to McCain’s family, “friends, congressional colleagues and staff along with world leaders have been invited to attend the service.” Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush will deliver eulogies at that service.

Then Sunday, September 2nd, a private memorial service will take place at 2 PM ET at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Following the service, a private burial ceremony will take place where McCain will be laid to rest.