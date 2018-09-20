Alabama community health centers receive $4 million in federal funding

According to Senator Richard Shelby, 15 community health centers in Alabama have received $4 million in federal grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The funding is intended to increase treatment and prevention for opioid and substance abuse. The grants impact community health centers in Bayou La Batre, Birmingham, Centreville, Gadsden, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Parrish, Selma, Scottsboro, Troy and Tuscaloosa.

Shelby voted earlier this week to pass The Opioid Crisis Response Act of 2018.

“It is of the utmost importance that we work to fund the fight against the national opioid crisis,” Shelby said. “Nearly every county in Alabama is affected by this growing problem."