Funding for economic development of abandoned mine lands to be available soon

The Alabama Department of Labor's office is gearing up for the second round of $10 million in grant funding for the Abandoned Mine Land Program.

The grants are for related economic development projects and must be located on or adjacent to coal mine sites that ceased operations prior to the signing of the Surface Mine Control and Reclamation Act (SMCRA) on August 3, 1977.

Counties eligible to apply for the grant are Bibb, Blount, Cherokee, Cullman, DeKalb, Etowah, Fayette, Franklin, Jackson,

Jefferson, Lamar, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Shelby, St. Clair, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston.

Applications will start being accepted in the fall of 2018 and will be available on https://www.labor.alabama.gov/Inspections/Mining/reclamation.aspx