Clear

Funding for economic development of abandoned mine lands to be available soon

Applications for $10 Million in grant money for economic developments available soon

Posted: Jun. 25, 2018 2:37 PM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

The Alabama Department of Labor's office is gearing up for the second round of $10 million in grant funding for the Abandoned Mine Land Program. 

Scroll for more content...

The grants are for related economic development projects and must be located on or adjacent to coal mine sites that ceased operations prior to the signing of the Surface Mine Control and Reclamation Act (SMCRA) on August 3, 1977.

Counties eligible to apply for the grant are Bibb, Blount, Cherokee, Cullman, DeKalb, Etowah, Fayette, Franklin, Jackson,
Jefferson, Lamar, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Shelby, St. Clair, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston.

Applications will start being accepted in the fall of 2018 and will be available on https://www.labor.alabama.gov/Inspections/Mining/reclamation.aspx

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events