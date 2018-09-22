Clear

Fugitive barricaded inside home now in custody

Huntsville police have arrested a fugitive who barricaded himself inside a woman's home.

Posted: Sep. 22, 2018 9:41 PM
Posted By: MaryLee Melendez

Huntsville Police have arrested Daniel McAuley, a fugitive wanted for two felony charges out of state, after he barricaded himself inside a home. Police tell us the incident was the result of a domestic dispute at a home on Marline Ln. in south Huntsville. The woman who lives at the home was taken hostage by the fugitive but made it out safely. 

McAuley is wanted for charges in Nebraska and Kansas, one of those charges is for felony assault. Police evacuted residents around the area and called in K9 and swat. Police say McAuley is now in custody and will face several charges. 

