Huntsville Police have arrested Daniel McAuley, a fugitive wanted for two felony charges out of state, after he barricaded himself inside a home. Police tell us the incident was the result of a domestic dispute at a home on Marline Ln. in south Huntsville. The woman who lives at the home was taken hostage by the fugitive but made it out safely.
McAuley is wanted for charges in Nebraska and Kansas, one of those charges is for felony assault. Police evacuted residents around the area and called in K9 and swat. Police say McAuley is now in custody and will face several charges.
Related Content
- Fugitive barricaded inside home now in custody
- Gunman barricaded inside a Huntsville apartment
- Body found inside south Huntsville home
- House explodes while police on scene for barricaded person
- UPDATE: HPD on scene at Shady Lane regarding barricaded subject
- Inside Japan's 'suicide forest'
- Zoning Board: Huntsville counselor cannot operate inside home
- Boyfriend speaks out after woman killed inside Huntsville home
- Juvenile in custody after shooting
- Federal fugitive from Huntsville captured in South Carolina
Scroll for more content...