Ft. Payne man killed on I-59 standing next to truck

A man was killed as he stood by a pickup alongside Interstate 59 Friday night in DeKalb County.

James Matthew Noojin of Ft. Payne was hit by a car traveling on I-59. The 38-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Alabama State Troopers.

The other vehicle also crashed into the 2004 GMC Noojin had exited.

John Knighten was driving the 2011 Toyota that hit Noojin. Knighten is from Jasper. He was not hurt.

The deadly crash happened at the 210 mile marker five miles north of Collinsville.

State Troopers continue to investigate.